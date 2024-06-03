Zelensky To Participate At G7 Summit In Italy: Spokesman
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the upcoming G7 summit in Italy either online or in person, his spokesman told state media Monday.
A key agenda item of the summit to be held in southern Italy from June 13 to 15 will be ways to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, which has been urging allies for more military help.
"Unfortunately, I cannot confirm or deny that the President will physically participate in the G7 summit, but in any case, whether online or physically, there is no doubt that he will be there," the president's spokesman, Sergiy Nikiforov told Ukrainian television.
Zelensky has been ramping up support for a Ukraine peace summit on June 15 and 16 on visits to several European capitals and a trip to Singapore and the Philippines.
Recent Stories
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
More Stories From World
-
Huge challenges await Mexico's new president32 minutes ago
-
Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons32 minutes ago
-
U.S. lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, announces she has cancer42 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program1 hour ago
-
India commission says 642 million voted in election1 hour ago
-
What's behind Claudia Sheinbaum's election victory?2 hours ago
-
Microsoft to invest $3.2 bn in AI in Sweden2 hours ago
-
Syria war monitor says 16 killed in Israeli strike near Aleppo2 hours ago
-
European club finals heroes adjust sights to World Cup in Africa2 hours ago
-
Pakistani youth delegation witnesses socio-economic development in Xinjiang2 hours ago
-
Climate, poverty hold back Tajik quest for food security3 hours ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback3 hours ago