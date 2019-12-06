Zelensky to Propose Forming Trilateral 'Municipal Guard' in Donbas - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he plans to propose at the Normandy Four summit in Paris the idea of forming a "municipal guard" from representatives of Kiev, the OSCE and the self-proclaimed LPR/DPR in Donbas territories that are not controlled by Kiev, the Espreso.tv reported.

"Zelensky plans to propose during the Normandy Four meeting in Paris the idea of forming in separate areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions a 'municipal guard,' which will comprise equal numbers of Ukrainian National Guard, representatives of the OSCE and the occupation regime," the television channel said on its website citing a participant of Zelenskyy's meeting with students who were injured during early EuroMaidan events.

According to the Espreso.tv report, Zelenskyy assured the students that he was not going to make concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting in Paris, noting that he would rather return from the summit with no results.