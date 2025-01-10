Open Menu

Zelensky To Visit Rome Thursday: Diplomatic Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Zelensky to visit Rome Thursday: diplomatic source

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was due in Rome later on Thursday for talks with Italy's Giorgia Meloni, after meeting other allies in Germany, a diplomatic source said.

Prime Minister Meloni has strongly supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia, but is also politically close to US President-elect Donald Trump, who has criticised the large amount of US aid sent to Kyiv and vowed to bring the war to a swift end.

Zelensky had earlier Thursday joined a meeting of about 50 allies at the US air base Ramstein in Germany, the last such gathering before Trump takes office on January 20.

The Ukrainian leader said Trump's return to the White House would open a "new chapter" and reiterated a call for Western allies to send troops to help "force Russia to peace".

At a press conference in Rome earlier, Meloni -- who visited Trump at his Florida home last weekend -- said she did not believe the president-elect would abandon Kyiv.

"Frankly I don't foresee a disengagement," she said, adding that Trump had previously "said precisely because we want peace, we will not abandon Ukraine".

She added that she would support options for peace that Ukraine would support.

NATO and EU member Italy has sent arms and aid to Ukraine to help fight off Russia's invading forces, but has refused to allow Kyiv to use its weapons inside Russian territory.

