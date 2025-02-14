Zelensky Top Aide Says Discussed 'just Peace' With Trump Envoy
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Ukrainian presidency's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Friday he had met US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
The talks in Munich are expected to bring together Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance, who is pushing for a speedy end to the war.
The build-up to the conference has been dominated by deep concern that Washington and Moscow are working towards a bad peace deal for Ukraine, forcing it to cede territory to Russia and denying it a chance to join NATO.
"The main topic of conversation was the coordination of joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, Yermak said in a post on social media.
Russian President "Putin never plays by the rules," Yermak added.
"Russians respect only force and despise those who do not use it," Zelensky's chief of staff added.
"Any agreements without strong coercion over Russia will not work -- control over Ukraine remains the basis of the Kremlin's imperial ambitions."
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
More Stories From World
-
Swiatek's Doha reign ended by Ostapenko in semis5 minutes ago
-
Bayern coach Kompany compares Leverkusen duel with City-Liverpool rivalry5 minutes ago
-
Zelensky top aide says discussed 'just peace' with Trump envoy5 minutes ago
-
Haaser wins world giant slalom, Odermatt fourth15 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportunities4 hours ago
-
Medvedev into first quarter-final of 2025 in Marseille5 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer discusses 'forthcoming visit' to US with Trump5 hours ago
-
Pope Francis hospitalised with bronchitis5 hours ago
-
Liverpool's Slot admits 'emotions got the better of me', explaining derby red card6 hours ago
-
US judge orders funding freeze on aid programs lifted6 hours ago
-
Porto draw with Roma as Fenerbahce win in Europa League play-offs6 hours ago
-
In warming world, skiing tries to stay snow white by going green6 hours ago