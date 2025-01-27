Zelensky Urges Action Against 'evil', On Auschwitz Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said the world must unite against evil, in comments marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death.
The Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 claiming that the government in Kyiv contained neo-Nazi elements and saying the country must be demilitarised.
Zelensky warned the that memory of the Holocaust is growing weaker and said some countries are still trying to destroy entire nations.
"We must overcome the hatred that gives rise to abuse and murder. We must prevent forgetfulness," he said, according to a statement from the presidency.
"And it is everyone's mission to do everything possible to prevent evil from winning," he added.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that Russia's invasion "brought back to Ukrainian soil horrors that Europe has not seen since World War II."
"Jewish communities of Ukraine are also suffering from constant Russian terror, in particular in the cities of Dnipro and Odesa, which have a population of over a million, and other localities," it added.
The Holocaust decimated the Jewish community in Ukraine, which during World War II was part of the Soviet Union.
It was not the first massacre of Jewish people in Ukraine's history, which had seen previous anti-Semitic pogroms.
bur-jbr/tw
