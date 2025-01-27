Open Menu

Zelensky Urges Action Against 'evil', On Auschwitz Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Zelensky urges action against 'evil', on Auschwitz anniversary

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said the world must unite against evil, in comments marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death.

The Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 claiming that the government in Kyiv contained neo-Nazi elements and saying the country must be demilitarised.

Zelensky warned the that memory of the Holocaust is growing weaker and said some countries are still trying to destroy entire nations.

"We must overcome the hatred that gives rise to abuse and murder. We must prevent forgetfulness," he said, according to a statement from the presidency.

"And it is everyone's mission to do everything possible to prevent evil from winning," he added.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Russia's invasion "brought back to Ukrainian soil horrors that Europe has not seen since World War II."

"Jewish communities of Ukraine are also suffering from constant Russian terror, in particular in the cities of Dnipro and Odesa, which have a population of over a million, and other localities," it added.

The Holocaust decimated the Jewish community in Ukraine, which during World War II was part of the Soviet Union.

It was not the first massacre of Jewish people in Ukraine's history, which had seen previous anti-Semitic pogroms.

bur-jbr/tw

Recent Stories

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

30 minutes ago
 UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash Universi ..

UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter

60 minutes ago
 PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE me ..

Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking mos ..

Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..

2 hours ago
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ..

Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta

2 hours ago
 Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case ..

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..

2 hours ago
 China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

2 hours ago
 SC withdraws contempt notice against additional re ..

SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

3 hours ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World