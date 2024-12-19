Open Menu

Zelensky Urges EU-US Unity At Bloc's Last Summit Before Trump

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Donald Trump loomed large over EU leaders Thursday at their last summit before he reclaims power in the United States, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying only transatlantic unity can "save" Ukraine.

The upheaval in Syria after the toppling of Bashar al-Assad, and how to deal with the new leadership, was also high-up on the agenda of the gathering.

But officials expect the talks to focus largely on how to strengthen Kyiv's hand, and the European Union's own position, for the volatile Republican's second term.

Before attending the summit, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky held a conclave Wednesday in Brussels with NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders.

Trump moves into the White House next month having pledged to bring a swift end to a conflict that NATO says has left over one million dead and wounded since Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2022 invasion.

EU leaders -- keen not to be left on the sidelines -- are scrambling to come up with their own plans as fears swirl that Trump could pull US support for Kyiv and force it to make painful concessions to Moscow.

"Especially from the very beginning of next year, we need very much unity between the United States, and the EU," Zelensky said at the start of the summit.

"We need this unity to achieve peace, and I think only together the United States and Europe can really stop Putin and save Ukraine."

Discussions have begun between some capitals over the potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine to secure any eventual ceasefire.

Zelensky said he had discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron an initiative from Paris on "the presence of forces in Ukraine that could contribute to stabilising the path to peace".

But European officials say the talks Thursday will concentrate on what can be done now to bolster Kyiv -- rather than second-guessing Trump's actions.

Western backers are seeking to shore up Ukraine's forces as Kyiv's fatigued troops are losing ground across the frontline and North Korean soldiers have reinforced Moscow on the battlefield.

Zelensky said he wanted to talk about "security guarantees for Ukraine, for today and for tomorrow" as he `called for more air defences and weaponry.

It is not just Ukraine that is bracing for Trump, with the EU itself fretting about his impact and threats of trade tariffs.

Leaders were set to debate the 27-nation bloc's "place in the world" and how to stay united in the face of the new US president.

