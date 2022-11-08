UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Urges 'unwavering Unity' In US Until 'peace Restored'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Zelensky urges 'unwavering unity' in US until 'peace restored'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged Washington to remain united, as questions hover over American support for Kyiv following midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged Washington to remain united, as questions hover over American support for Kyiv following midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress.

US President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally of Ukraine and provided weapons and financial backing, has been encouraging voters to back Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

If both flip, Biden would be left as little more than a lame duck, calling into question continued robust US support for Kyiv.

"I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of ... Until we hear that peace has finally been restored," Zelensky said in a recorded address, receiving the US Liberty Medal.

"Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory. As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics," Zelensky said.

"But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom and wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth, we immediately got united and we keep this unity." Later in the day, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, met with Zelensky in Kyiv.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield said the US had "seen bipartisan support to Ukraine" and added that Biden "is committed to work with the US Congress so that this continues".

She announced "an additional $25 million from USAID to support vulnerable people in Ukraine during the harsh winter," as Russia has been pummelling energy infrastructures across the country.

The US Congress committed $40 billion for Ukraine in May with support across party lines and Ukraine's defence minister this week thanked the US after Kyiv took receipt of more air defence systems.

Related Topics

Senate Defence Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia Washington May Democrats Congress All From Unity Foods Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Midterm Election Day Underway in Nation's Capit ..

US Midterm Election Day Underway in Nation's Capital as Voters Head to Ballot Bo ..

2 minutes ago
 US-Led Quad Stages Naval Drills in North Pacific

US-Led Quad Stages Naval Drills in North Pacific

2 minutes ago
 President for re-aligning lives as per Iqbal's tea ..

President for re-aligning lives as per Iqbal's teachings to gain equality, innov ..

2 minutes ago
 EU opens probe into Microsoft buying Activision Bl ..

EU opens probe into Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard

5 minutes ago
 Revival of CPEC key to economic boom: speakers

Revival of CPEC key to economic boom: speakers

5 minutes ago
 Trump Casts Ballot in Palm Beach, Says He Voted fo ..

Trump Casts Ballot in Palm Beach, Says He Voted for Governor Ron DeSantis

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.