Open Menu

Zelensky Urges Western Air Defence As Russian Attacks Kill 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Zelensky urges Western air defence as Russian attacks kill 11

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called on the West to rapidly deliver more air-defence systems as a wave of Russian missile, drone and artillery strikes killed at least 11 people.

Eight were confirmed dead, including a child and a baby, after an overnight drone strike on the southern port city of Odesa, a regional official said.

Separate shelling attacks on the frontline regions of Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south killed another three people, Ukrainian officials said.

"Russia continues to hit civilians," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

"We need more air defences from our partners. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian air shield to add more protection for our people from Russian terror.

More air-defence systems and more missiles for air-defence systems save lives."

Ukraine is currently on the back foot in the two-year war as a crucial $60 billion aid package is held up in the United States Congress.

In Odesa, "a nine-storey building was destroyed as a result of an attack by Russian terrorists", Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a Telegram post Saturday.

Around 10 people were still unaccounted for, with almost 100 rescuers set to continue a search and rescue operation overnight.

Footage from the scene showed several floors of a residential building collapsed and its facade ripped off.

Ukraine's air force said falling debris from Russian drones it had shot down fell onto residential buildings in both Odesa and Kharkiv.

Related Topics

Drone Dead Attack Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Social Media Kherson Kharkiv United States Congress Post From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

11 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

11 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

11 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

11 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

11 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

12 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

11 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

11 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World