Zelensky Visits South Ukraine Front Line
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops fighting on the southern front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, he said Thursday in a post on Telegram
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops fighting on the southern front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, he said Thursday in a post on Telegram.
Zelensky said he had visited soldiers from the 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade, dubbed Ukraine's "HIMARS division" for its use of the US-supplied rockets.
"Thank you for your service and defence of our country and people. Let the HIMARS not fail, let them hit enemy targets," Zelensky said.
In a video published on his Telegram channel, he was filmed addressing soldiers in a bunker and awarding some state awards.
Recent Stories
The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates
Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Direc ..
12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized
German delegation visits PU, meets VC
Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now
JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..
Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates 19th Karachi International ..
CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution being implemented: Marriyum
Zelensky visits south Ukraine front line
HBL PSL 10: Foreign players registration opens
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky visits south Ukraine front line5 minutes ago
-
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time5 minutes ago
-
UN envoy decries 'unimaginable barbarity' in Syrian prisons5 minutes ago
-
Australia to force tech titans to pay for news shared on platforms13 minutes ago
-
Biden grants clemency to nearly 1,500 people: White House33 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS advocates resilient communities at Int'l seminar in China39 minutes ago
-
Latest operation on Brazil's Lula a 'success': doctor57 minutes ago
-
Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine charges1 hour ago
-
Syria's new govt says to suspend constitution, parliament for three months2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israel kills 33 in morning strikes2 hours ago
-
US hoping for 'inclusive' transition in Syria2 hours ago
-
EU states agree 'historic' full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania3 hours ago