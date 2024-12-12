Open Menu

Zelensky Visits South Ukraine Front Line

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops fighting on the southern front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, he said Thursday in a post on Telegram

Zelensky said he had visited soldiers from the 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade, dubbed Ukraine's "HIMARS division" for its use of the US-supplied rockets.

"Thank you for your service and defence of our country and people. Let the HIMARS not fail, let them hit enemy targets," Zelensky said.

In a video published on his Telegram channel, he was filmed addressing soldiers in a bunker and awarding some state awards.

