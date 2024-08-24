Open Menu

Zelensky Vows More 'retribution' For Russia As POWs Exchanged

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed more "retribution" against Russia on Ukrainian Independence Day Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow announced the exchange of 230 prisoners just over two weeks into Ukraine's surprise offensive on Kursk.

Zelensky also signed a law banning the Russian-linked branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and called the legislation a "liberation from Moscow's devils".

Kyiv marked its independence from the Soviet Union at a tense moment in the long war as it mounts a push into Russia and Moscow eyes more east Ukrainian towns.

Zelensky published a video of him standing in a hilly, forested area filmed near from where Ukraine launched its shock incursion on August 6.

"Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us... Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine and what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to its home," he said.

Soon afterwards, Ukraine's military intelligence said it had carried out a "successful" attack on an ammunition depot in Russia's southern Voronezh region.

Zelensky held official independence celebrations on Kyiv's Sofia Square, with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

In Russia, President Putin held a meeting with army chief Valery Gerasimov with the Kremlin saying they had discussed "countering enemy forces invading the Kursk region and measures being taken to destroy them."

The Kremlin's choice of language was a break from previous statements that downplayed the Ukrainian surprise move.

While it has visibly rattled Moscow, Ukraine's Kursk operation has not slowed Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv said Saturday that a Russian bombardment in the eastern city of Kostyantynivka had killed five people and Ukraine has carried out evacuations from the hub of Pokrovsk amid fears it will fall.

