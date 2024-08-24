Open Menu

Zelensky Vows More 'retribution' For Russia In Independence Address

Published August 24, 2024

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed more retribution against Russia Saturday and signed a law banning the Moscow branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as the country celebrated its third independence day since the Russian invasion.

Zelensky addressed Ukrainians in a video filmed in the forested border area from where Kyiv launched its surprise incursion into Russia on August 6.

Kyiv celebrates independence from the Soviet Union as the long war with Russia has reached a dramatic moment, with Ukraine mounting the Kursk incursion and Moscow eyeing more east Ukrainian towns.

Standing amid a hilly area a "few kilometers" from where Kyiv's forces entered Russia, Zelensky said "Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us.

"Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to its home."

