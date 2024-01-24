Zelensky vows strong response after 18 killed in Russian strikes

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A wave of Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Tuesday, killing 18 people and wounding more than a hundred, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed a forceful response.

Rescue workers in Kharkiv -- Ukraine's second-largest city, near Russia's border -- hauled survivors from smouldering piles of rubble as apartment blocks were set ablaze and toppled by the strikes, AFP journalists reported.

"Ordinary life is what Russia sees as a threat to itself. The state is a typical terrorist," a somber Zelensky said in his evening address to the nation, adding that 130 people had been injured in the attacks.

"Let them know in Russia that the Ukrainian character knows how to be far-reaching enough in response," Zelensky said. "The Russian war will inevitably be brought back home, back to where this evil came from, where it must be quelled."

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said eight people had been killed in the overnight barrage that also wounded more than 50 people.

Late in the evening Tuesday, Sinegubov reported a fresh round of strikes on Kharkiv that left four people injured.

Oleksandra Terekhovich ran into the corridor of her home for protection when she heard the first explosion. The second blast hit the building next door, shattering her windows and door, she said.

"There are no more tears. Our country has been going through what has been happening for two years now. We live with horror inside of us," she told AFP.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko praised rescuers that he said pulled 27 survivors from rubble. He posted dramatic footage of workers cutting free a man who had been trapped in freezing temperatures for hours.

Russian forces had aimed to wrest control of Kharkiv -- the city worst hit in the overnight strikes -- early in their invasion, launched in February 2022.

Ukrainian forces pushed back Moscow's army but it has been routinely shelling the city since.