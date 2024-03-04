Open Menu

Zelensky Vows Ukrainian Victory As Death Toll In Odesa Strike Hits 11

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Zelensky vows Ukrainian victory as death toll in Odesa strike hits 11

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called for the world to help Kyiv defeat "Russian evil" as the death toll from a Russian drone strike on Odesa rose to 11, including four children.

A Russian drone hit an apartment block in the southern port city early on Saturday morning, partially destroying several floors and leaving more than a dozen people under the rubble.

The attack killed at last four children, including two babies less than a year old, according to statements by Zelensky and the regional governor.

"Mark, who was not even three years old, Yelyzaveta, eight months old, and Timofey, four months old," Zelensky said, naming the youngest victims of the strike in a post on Telegram.

"Ukrainian children are Russia's military targets," he said.

Local officials said the toll could rise further as there were still people unaccounted for more than 36 hours after the strike.

Zelensky had pleaded Saturday with Kyiv's Western allies to supply more air defence systems as Russia continues to pound Ukraine with drones, missiles and artillery fire in the war's third year.

Ukraine is currently on the back foot with Russia having made recent front-line battlefield gains.

Zelensky said 215 emergency responders had taken part in an ongoing search and rescue operation in Odesa.

As delays to a crucial $60 billion aid package from the United States have left Kyiv facing ammunition shortages, Zelensky said the attack showed the importance of supporting Ukraine.

"We must win this war," he said Sunday.

"Every Russian loss at the front is our country's response to Russian terror. The world must respond to every manifestation of Russian evil and repel Russia's actions."

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire World Governor Ukraine Russia United States Sunday Post From Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

17 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

1 day ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

1 day ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

1 day ago
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

1 day ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

1 day ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

1 day ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

1 day ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

1 day ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From World