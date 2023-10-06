Open Menu

Zelensky Warns Russia Will 'again Try To Destroy' Power Grid

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Friday that Russia will "again try to destroy" Ukraine's power grid this winter and that Kyiv was making "preparations" to protect its heating facilities

Fears for Ukraine's energy security have risen ahead of the winter months as war with Russia has dragged on for almost 20 months.

Last cold season Russia led a campaign of targeting Ukraine's power grid and energy facilities, leaving thousands to face freezing temperatures in the winter, which can be severe in parts of Ukraine.

"This winter, Russian terrorists will again try to destroy our power system," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

"We are fully aware of the danger," he said.

He added that Kyiv was preparing for "the protection of our generating facilities and provision of electricity and heat, restoration of everything damaged by Russian strikes and hostilities."

He said government officials met to discuss the protection of energy facilities.

"Winning this winter, going through all the difficulties and giving protection to our people is very important," he said.

Ukraine late last month reported Russia targeting energy facilities throughout the country, but said it was too early to tell whether it was part of a renewed Russian campaign.

