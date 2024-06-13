Open Menu

Zelensky's Diplomatic Offensive Draws Leaders To Swiss Peace Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) When heads of state and senior officials from some 90 countries gather in Switzerland this weekend to discuss Kyiv's proposed plan to end the war in Ukraine, it will be largely due to one person: Volodymyr Zelensky.

The former tv comedian won widespread respect and drew comparisons with Winston Churchill when he stayed in Kyiv in February 2022 to lead his country in a David-versus-Goliath battle against the invading Russian army.

Two years later with tens of thousands of lives lost despite billions of Dollars of Western aid and donated military equipment, the charismatic president has embarked on a months-long drive to charm, coerce, plead and threaten some of the most powerful people in the world into turning up at his flagship peace summit in a Swiss mountainside resort.

That dozens will be there -- many from the Global South -- at a time when Ukraine is on the backfoot militarily, and with talk of war fatigue growing, is an impressive feat.

The dignitaries are coming despite Russia -- which began the full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022 -- not being invited.

