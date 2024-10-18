Zelensky's 'victory Plan' Finds Doubters In Kyiv
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week finally unveiled his much anticipated "victory plan" to end the grinding war with Russia, but the ambitious roadmap has been met with scepticism in Kyiv.
Its announcement comes as Ukraine faces mounting pressure to find an exit strategy as its troops suffer battlefield losses and Moscow intensifies its strikes on infrastructure.
In central Kyiv, 20-year-old Alyona said she fully believed Ukraine could win the war and that she hoped Ukraine's allies would help implement Zelensky's five-point plan.
But she said that she had her doubts.
"I think it's not very realistic but it is never too late to hope," she told AFP, adding that "we really need a lot more resources to win".
The "victory plan," which Zelensky was presenting to Ukraine's European allies in Brussels on Thursday, calls first and foremost for an immediate invitation for Kyiv to join NATO -- a prospect widely viewed as far fetched.
The Ukrainian leader has also said it would envisage the deployment of a "comprehensive" but non-nuclear force on his country's territory so that Moscow would not attack again.
And the plan also calls for allowing Ukraine to hit military targets inside Russia with Western-supplied long-range weapons, a common appeal from Kyiv to its partners abroad.
Recent Stories
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sci ..
DC Kasur unveils safety plan to tackle road accidents
Electricity meters to be installed in all Sindh govt residential colonies
Judicial reforms are need of the hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From World
-
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Night Highlights Opportunities for IT Sector Growth2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Met with Director General of Economy and Tourism Dubai2 hours ago
-
US retail sales pick up pace in September3 hours ago
-
345,000 Gazans face 'catastrophic' hunger this winter: UN3 hours ago
-
EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on action5 hours ago
-
German UNIFIL warship intercepts drone off Lebanon5 hours ago
-
France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover5 hours ago
-
New Zealand on top after India bowled out for 46 in rain-hit Test6 hours ago
-
Bus accident in Turkey injures 226 hours ago
-
Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over deaths during Bangladesh protests7 hours ago
-
Fresh Israeli strikes hit south, east Lebanon7 hours ago