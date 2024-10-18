Open Menu

Zelensky's 'victory Plan' Finds Doubters In Kyiv

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week finally unveiled his much anticipated "victory plan" to end the grinding war with Russia, but the ambitious roadmap has been met with scepticism in Kyiv.

Its announcement comes as Ukraine faces mounting pressure to find an exit strategy as its troops suffer battlefield losses and Moscow intensifies its strikes on infrastructure.

In central Kyiv, 20-year-old Alyona said she fully believed Ukraine could win the war and that she hoped Ukraine's allies would help implement Zelensky's five-point plan.

But she said that she had her doubts.

"I think it's not very realistic but it is never too late to hope," she told AFP, adding that "we really need a lot more resources to win".

The "victory plan," which Zelensky was presenting to Ukraine's European allies in Brussels on Thursday, calls first and foremost for an immediate invitation for Kyiv to join NATO -- a prospect widely viewed as far fetched.

The Ukrainian leader has also said it would envisage the deployment of a "comprehensive" but non-nuclear force on his country's territory so that Moscow would not attack again.

And the plan also calls for allowing Ukraine to hit military targets inside Russia with Western-supplied long-range weapons, a common appeal from Kyiv to its partners abroad.

