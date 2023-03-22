UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Accepts Kishida's Invitation To Take Part In G7 Summit Online - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Zelenskyy Accepts Kishida's Invitation to Take Part in G7 Summit Online - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during a visit to Ukraine, invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to take part in the G7 summit online, the invitation was accepted, the Kyodo news agency reported.

"As G7 president, we are determined to defend the world order. We are preparing to give a clear message at the summit," Kishida said as quoted by the news agency.

Kishida visited Ukraine on Tuesday, where he met with Zelenskyy. Before that, Kishida was the only G7 head of state who had yet to meet with Zelenskyy in person.

During his visit to Kiev, the Japanese prime minister pledged to allocate $470 million in free aid for power industry and other humanitarian needs. Japan will also allocate $30 million to Ukraine through a NATO fund for non-lethal equipment. After Ukraine, Kishida returned to Poland, where he will meet with the country's leadership on Wednesday.

Japan took over G7 presidency in 2023. The G7 summit will take place in Hiroshima on May 19-21, 2023.

