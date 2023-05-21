UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Acknowledges Loss Of Bakhmut - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Zelenskyy Acknowledges Loss of Bakhmut - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had lost control over the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk.

On Saturday, Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said that Russian forces had gained full control over Bakhmut.

The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed that the liberation of the city had been completed.

"I think no ... For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by Reuters on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, when asked if the city is still under Kiev's control.

