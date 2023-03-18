UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Adds 141 Legal Entities From Russia, Iran To Ukraine's Sanctions List - Decree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Zelenskyy Adds 141 Legal Entities From Russia, Iran to Ukraine's Sanctions List - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions on 141 legal entities from Russia and Iran, according to a decree published on the website of his office.

The move put into effect the decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council dated March 18.

The restrictions, among other things, involve blocking assets, restricting trade operations, suspension of economic and financial obligations and prohibition of technology transfer.

The sanctions will remain in effect for 10 years.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Iran Russia March From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to ba ..

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to bat first against Sultans

13 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better tha ..

Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better than IPL’s

24 minutes ago
 Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dub ..

Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dubai Challenge Cup&#039;s final

26 minutes ago
 Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

2 hours ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.