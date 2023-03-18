(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions on 141 legal entities from Russia and Iran, according to a decree published on the website of his office.

The move put into effect the decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council dated March 18.

The restrictions, among other things, involve blocking assets, restricting trade operations, suspension of economic and financial obligations and prohibition of technology transfer.

The sanctions will remain in effect for 10 years.