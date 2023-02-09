Zelenskyy Admits He Never Intended to Implement Minsk Agreements

Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that he had previously told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were "impossible" and he did not plan to implement them

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that he had previously told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were "impossible" and he did not plan to implement them.

"As for Minsk as a whole, I told Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel: we will not be able to implement it like that," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Spiegel published on Thursday.

According to Zelenskyy, he said the same thing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the first and last meeting with him in the Normandy format in 2019.

"I told him the same thing as the other two. They were surprised and replied: 'If we knew in advance that you would change the meaning of our meeting, then there would be problems even before the summit,'" Zelenskyy added.

According to him, the Ukrainian side used the agreement only for the exchange of prisoners of war.