UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Admits He Never Intended To Implement Minsk Agreements

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Zelenskyy Admits He Never Intended to Implement Minsk Agreements

Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that he had previously told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were "impossible" and he did not plan to implement them

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that he had previously told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were "impossible" and he did not plan to implement them.

"As for Minsk as a whole, I told Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel: we will not be able to implement it like that," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Spiegel published on Thursday.

According to Zelenskyy, he said the same thing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the first and last meeting with him in the Normandy format in 2019.

"I told him the same thing as the other two. They were surprised and replied: 'If we knew in advance that you would change the meaning of our meeting, then there would be problems even before the summit,'" Zelenskyy added.

According to him, the Ukrainian side used the agreement only for the exchange of prisoners of war.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia German Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Angela Merkel 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘UAE Tour Women 2023 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘UAE Tour Women 2023’

27 minutes ago
 French Health Authority Recommends Annual Flu Vacc ..

French Health Authority Recommends Annual Flu Vaccination for Children From Age ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia, IAEA Discuss Safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclea ..

Russia, IAEA Discuss Safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - Rosatom

4 minutes ago
 Rather serving masses Imran 'filled his pockets': ..

Rather serving masses Imran 'filled his pockets': Senior Vice President of Pakis ..

4 minutes ago
 Belgium Lacks Extra Fighter Jets to Supply to Ukra ..

Belgium Lacks Extra Fighter Jets to Supply to Ukraine - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With R ..

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With Relief Efforts in Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.