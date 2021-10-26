UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy After Court Ruling On 'Scythian Gold' Says 'Ukraine Will Return Crimea"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:32 PM

Zelenskyy After Court Ruling on 'Scythian Gold' Says 'Ukraine Will Return Crimea"

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukraine will "return Crimea" as well after a Dutch court ruled to transfer the "Scythian gold" collection to Kiev.

"The long-awaited victory in the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. "Scythian gold" returns to Ukraine ...We always regain what's ours. After the "Scythian gold", we'll return Crimea," Zelenskyy tweeted.

