Zelenskyy Agrees With Scholz On Holding Urgent G7 Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Zelenskyy Agrees With Scholz on Holding Urgent G7 Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he has agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold an urgent meeting of the G7 group and expects to address it.

"Agreed with Chancellor @OlafScholz of Germany (on) holding presidency of #G7 on an urgent meeting of the Group.

My speech is scheduled, in which I'll tell about the terrorist attacks by RF (the Russian Federation). We also discussed the issue of increasing pressure on RF & aid in restoring damaged infrastructure," Zelenskyy tweeted.

