Zelenskyy Aims to Provoke Russia-NATO Conflict With His Remarks on Poland Blast - Nebenzia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements on the explosion in Poland explosion represent an attempt to provoke a direct conflict between the NATO nations and Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"These are statements made by a man who cannot fail to have access to information that it was Ukrainian missiles launched by Ukrainian air defense systems that crossed into Polish territory," Nebenzia said. "That means that this is not just an intentional attempt at disinformation, but rather a conscious attempt to involve NATO, which is conducting a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, in a direct conflict with our country."