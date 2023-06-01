Zelenskyy Announces Participation in 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Thursday his participation in the second European Political Community Summit hosted by Moldova and announced a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Earlier in the day, Moldova's state-run Moldpres news agency reported that Zelenskyy was one of the first heads of state to arrive at the Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca near Chisinau that hosts the summit.

"Today, we work in Moldova. Participation in the summit of the European Political Community. Lots of bilateral meetings. Developing a fighter jet coalition and offering a Patriot (air defense) coalition ... All to protect our future," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.