Zelenskyy Announces Preparation of New 'Serious' Strikes on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his Tuesday evening video message, announced preparation of new strikes on Russian territory.

"Today began with very informative reports by spokespeople of the defense and security forces of our state...

There was also a separate detailed report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (Kyrylo) Budanov - the occupants will definitely feel the consequences of our work. They will seriously feel it," Zelenskyy said in the video posted on Telegram.

Earlier Tuesday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, after a new drone attack on Moscow, threatened with more "unidentified drones", actually admitting responsibility for the attack.