Zelenskyy Announces Start Of Development Of Plan For Ukraine-NATO Troops Interoperability

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday the start of the development of a plan for the compatibility of Ukrainian troops with NATO standards as part of further integration into the military bloc.

"We are not slowing down the pace of our integration with NATO. I brought together representatives of the Verkhovna Rada and government officials to prepare practical steps to implement the decisions of the (NATO) Vilnius Summit ... We are also starting to jointly prepare an interoperability plan with the Alliance," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He also noted that Kiev had a concrete plan for launching the NATO-Ukraine Council at all levels.

As a result of the NATO Summit in Vilnius from July 11-12, NATO leaders agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance. The first element includes creating an assistance program for Ukraine that will make transition to NATO standards, training and doctrines possible. The second element is the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, and the third one involves the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow Kiev's accession process to be shortened from two steps to one step. At the same time, no official invitation was extended by the bloc to Kiev.

