Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Strategic Industries Minister Riabikin As Ambassador To China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Minister for Strategic Industries Pavlo Riabikin as the country's new ambassador to China, according to the relevant decree released on the website of Zelenskyy's office on Wednesday.

"To appoint Pavlo ...

Riabikin Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the People's Republic of China," the decree read.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader said his conversation with Xi was "long and meaningful" and will provide a powerful impetus to the bilateral relations.

More Stories From World

