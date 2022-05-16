Zelenskyy Appoints New Head of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a new commander of the territorial defense forces of Ukraine, according to the decree published by Zelenskyy's office on Sunday.

"Appoint Major-General Igor Tantsyura as commander of the territorial defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree read.

This position was previously held by Yuriy Galushkin. According to the Ukrainian media, Tantsyura had been the chief of staff of the Ground Forces of Ukraine before his appointment and in May was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyy III degree for personal courage loyalty to the military oath.