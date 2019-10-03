Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksiy Danilov, former deputy secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, the council's secretary

A relevant decree has been published on the Ukrainian head of state's website.

Zelenskyy on Monday fired Oleksandr Danyliuk from the post of the NSDC secretary.

"To appoint Danilov Oleksiy Myacheslavovych secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree says.