Zelenskyy Appoints Pivnenko as New Commander of National Guard - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Pivnenko as the new commander of Ukraine's National Guard, Ukrainian media report.

Zelenskyy announced the appointment in Lviv on Saturday, saying that Hero of Ukraine Pivnenko would now take the post, Ukrainian news website Strana.

ua reported.

Ukraine's previous commander of the national guard was Yury Lebed, who was appointed in January 2022.

Pivnenko took part in the battles for Bakhmut and was awarded Hero of Ukraine in March 2023, according to Strana.ua.