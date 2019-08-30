(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Ryaboshapka, the deputy head of his presidential office, the country's prosecutor general, according to a decree issued early on Friday.

On Thursday, Ukrainian lawmakers supported Ryaboshapka's candidacy introduced by the president.

"To appoint Ryaboshapka Ruslan Heorhiiovych prosecutor general," the decree read.

Under Ukraine's law, a president appoints and dismisses a prosecutor general after the parliament's approval.