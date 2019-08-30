UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Appoints Ryaboshapka Ukraine's Prosecutor General - Decree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:10 AM

Zelenskyy Appoints Ryaboshapka Ukraine's Prosecutor General - Decree

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Ryaboshapka, the deputy head of his presidential office, the country's prosecutor general, according to a decree issued early on Friday.

On Thursday, Ukrainian lawmakers supported Ryaboshapka's candidacy introduced by the president.

"To appoint Ryaboshapka Ruslan Heorhiiovych prosecutor general," the decree read.

Under Ukraine's law, a president appoints and dismisses a prosecutor general after the parliament's approval.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

2 hours ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

2 hours ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

3 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

3 hours ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

3 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.