MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed appreciation to Moldovan President Maia Sandu for her support of Ukraine's sovereignty and courage to regard Crimea as Ukraine's territory.

Sandu is currently on a visit to Kiev. She met with Zelenskyy earlier in the day in what became the first bilateral meeting at the top level in four years.

"Welcome to Kyiv @sandumaiamd [Sandu]. This is the beginning of new relations between Ukraine and Moldova. We are united by common values & positions on the European agenda.

We appreciate that the Moldovan President supports Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity, and is not afraid to call Crimea Ukrainian," Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter account.

On November 20, Sandu told Ukrainian media outlet Evropeyskaya Pravda that, in her opinion, Crimea should belong to Ukraine. The peninsula rejoined Russia in 2014 as a result of a referendum, but the move was not recognized by Europe. Sandu also maintains that Transnistria should reunite with Moldova, which implies the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping force from the breakaway state.