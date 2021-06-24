Zelenskyy Approves Decision to Impose Sanctions Against Rostec Head Indefinitely

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday approved a decision made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to impose sanctions against Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday approved a decision made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to impose sanctions against Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated June 18, 2021 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures," a decree posted on Zelenskyy's website said.

In addition to Chemezov, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and a number of well-known Russian businessmen, including Oleg Deripaska, were included in the sanctions list.