Zelenskyy Approves Sanctions Against 178 Individuals, Mostly Russians

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against 178 individuals, mainly Russian nationals.

The relevant decree was published on the website of Zelenskyy's office on Sunday. The decree number 321/2023 "On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated June 11, 2023 'On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)'" imposed sanctions against 178 people, including Chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin.

The sanctions are imposed for a five-year period. They provide for the freeze of assets, limit trade operations, suspend economic and financial obligations, prohibit the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights, among other restrictions.

In late May, Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions against 51 Russian citizens and 220 organizations from Russia and some European countries.

