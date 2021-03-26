UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Zelenskyy Approves Ukraine's Military Security Strategy Envisaging NATO Membership

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the military security strategy of Ukraine, which provides for the country's membership in NATO, the end of the temporary "occupation" of part of the territory of Ukraine by Russia, as well as the country's readiness to contain aggression, but does not provide for the achievement of military parity with Russia.

The strategy is a defense planning document, the purpose of which is to ensure the implementation of state policy in the field of defense and to determine ways to implement the priorities of state policy in the military sphere.

"Comprehensive defense of Ukraine corresponds to the sovereign, inalienable right of each state to self-defense against aggression, enshrined in the UN Charter, and does not aim to achieve military parity with Russia, which would lead to excessive militarization of the state, but envisages maintaining a balance and combining military and non-military means to ensure military security of Ukraine," the document says.

In addition, the strategy determines the goals, priorities and tasks of implementing state policy in the military sphere, defense and military development, aimed at protecting national interests from military threats; repulsing and deterring armed aggression against Ukraine; preventing or deterring the enemy from the full-scale use of military force against Ukraine, "the termination of the temporary occupation by Russia of a part of the territory of Ukraine."

"The implementation of the strategy will contribute to Ukraine's integration into the Euro-Atlantic space and the acquisition of NATO membership. The document assumes active participation in international operations to maintain peace and security," the document says.

