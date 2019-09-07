Zelenskyy Arrives at Borispol Airport Where Plane With Released Ukrainians May Land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Borispol airport where a plane with participants of a Ukrainian-Russian release agreement is expected to land, according to Strana.ua outlet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Borispol airport where a plane with participants of a Ukrainian-Russian release agreement is expected to land, according to Strana.ua outlet.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.