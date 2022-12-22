UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Arrives At White House For Meeting With Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Zelenskyy was greeted by Biden and the First Lady upon his arrival for bilateral talks on the conflict in Ukraine and views on a potential peace.

Zelenskyy arrived in the United States earlier on Wednesday as part of a trip to Washington, which was not announced until the eve of his visit.

Zelenskyy will also address a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday evening as lawmakers consider spending legislation that includes billions more in aid for Ukraine.

