Zelenskyy Arrives at White House for Meeting With Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Zelenskyy was greeted by Biden and the First Lady upon his arrival for bilateral talks on the conflict in Ukraine and views on a potential peace.

Zelenskyy arrived in the United States earlier on Wednesday as part of a trip to Washington, which was not announced until the eve of his visit.

Zelenskyy will also address a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday evening as lawmakers consider spending legislation that includes billions more in aid for Ukraine.