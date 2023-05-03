Zelenskyy Arrives in Finland to Meet With Niinisto, Participate in Nordic-Ukrainian Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid an unannounced visit to Finland, where he would meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and participate in the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit, the office of the Finnish president said on Wednesday.

"The official discussions between President Niinisto and President Zelenskyy will include Ukraine's defence struggle and Finland's support for Ukraine, bilateral relations between the two countries and the global geopolitical situation," the office said in a statement, adding that Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will also attend the meeting between the presidents.

In addition, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Petteri Orpo, the statement noted.

"In the afternoon, President Niinisto will host the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit, which will be attended by President Niinisto and President Zelenskyy as well as Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir," the statement read.

Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said that the Ukrainian president would also hold bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders.

"On the margins of the summit, the (Ukraine's) state leader will hold separate bilateral meetings with prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden," Nykyforov said on social media.

During the summit, the parties will discuss the Ukraine conflict, Nordic countries' support of Kiev, and Ukraine's relations with the European Union and NATO.