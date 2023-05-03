UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Arrives In Finland To Meet With Niinisto, Participate In Nordic-Ukrainian Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Zelenskyy Arrives in Finland to Meet With Niinisto, Participate in Nordic-Ukrainian Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid an unannounced visit to Finland, where he would meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and participate in the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit, the office of the Finnish president said on Wednesday.

"The official discussions between President Niinisto and President Zelenskyy will include Ukraine's defence struggle and Finland's support for Ukraine, bilateral relations between the two countries and the global geopolitical situation," the office said in a statement, adding that Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will also attend the meeting between the presidents.

In addition, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Petteri Orpo, the statement noted.

"In the afternoon, President Niinisto will host the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit, which will be attended by President Niinisto and President Zelenskyy as well as Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir," the statement read.

Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said that the Ukrainian president would also hold bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders.

"On the margins of the summit, the (Ukraine's) state leader will hold separate bilateral meetings with prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden," Nykyforov said on social media.

During the summit, the parties will discuss the Ukraine conflict, Nordic countries' support of Kiev, and Ukraine's relations with the European Union and NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Parliament Social Media Norway European Union Visit Kiev Iceland Sweden Finland Denmark

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

3 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

3 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.