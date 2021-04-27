Zelenskyy Arrives in Kherson Region to Visit Front Line at Border With Crimea - Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday arrived in the Kherson region to visit front line positions of the Ukrainian military at the border with Crimea and hold a meeting on the security situation, the president's press office said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday arrived in the Kherson region to visit front line positions of the Ukrainian military at the border with Crimea and hold a meeting on the security situation, the president's press office said.

"Zelenskyy started a working trip to the Kherson region. The head of state will visit the front line positions of the Ukrainian military on the temporary administrative border with the 'occupied' Crimea, where he will get acquainted with the operational situation and talk with the military.