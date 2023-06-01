Zelenskyy Arrives in Moldova to Attend 2nd European Political Community Summit - reports

UrduPoint.com

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Moldova to participate in the second European Political Community Summit, media reported on Thursday.

Zelenskyy was one of the first heads of state to arrive at the Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca near Chisinau that hosts the summit, Moldova's state-run Moldpres news agency reported.

