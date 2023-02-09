UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Arrives In Paris For Meeting With Macron, Scholz Ahead Of EU Summit - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Zelenskyy Arrives in Paris for Meeting With Macron, Scholz Ahead of EU Summit - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris, where he is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, BFMTV reported.

Zelenskyy flew in to the French capital from London, where he had held talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

At Orly airport, Zelenskyy was met by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. After a short conversation, Zelenskyy proceeded to the Elysee Palace, where he will be received by Macron and Scholz, who arrived in Paris earlier.

The leaders are expected to make a statement for the press and then continue their meeting during a closed-door dinner.

The meeting at the Elysee Palace will be held ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

