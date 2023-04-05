Zelenskyy Arrives in Poland - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Poland to meet with the country's leadership, Polish broadcaster RMF FM reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

This is Zelenskyy's first official visit to Poland.

Prior to this, he has passed through the territory of the republic only in transit.

As part of the visit, the Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as Polish citizens and Ukrainian refugees.