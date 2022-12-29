UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Asked Biden For Longer Range ATACMS Missiles - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Zelenskyy Asked Biden for Longer Range ATACMS Missiles - Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked US President Joe Biden during their recent meeting for ATACMS missiles, which have a range of 300 kilometers (190 miles), but to no avail, Politico reported on Thursday, citing sources.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked US President Joe Biden during their recent meeting for ATACMS missiles, which have a range of 300 kilometers (190 miles), but to no avail, Politico reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Zelenskyy has asked for the longer range missiles as Russian forces learned to adjust their positions in a way to dodge the US-supplied HIMARS missiles with 80 miles range, but the US position not to send ATACMS to Ukraine has remained unchanged, an undisclosed source was cited as saying.

During Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on December 22, the Biden administration announced a new $1.

85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes the Patriot system.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stated that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Visit Kiev April December Dodge Billion

Recent Stories

Naseebulla to take varsities issues with HEC offic ..

Naseebulla to take varsities issues with HEC official

24 seconds ago
 Brilliant Odermatt wins Super-G after Olympic cham ..

Brilliant Odermatt wins Super-G after Olympic champion Mayer retires

12 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides clim ..

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides climbs to 39

12 minutes ago
 After long dry season, fresh snowfall starts in al ..

After long dry season, fresh snowfall starts in all districts of GB

12 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman for ..

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman for making KMDC financially stable ..

12 minutes ago
 Parliament to complete its constitutional term: Kh ..

Parliament to complete its constitutional term: Khurram Dastgir

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.