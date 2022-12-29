Zelenskyy Asked Biden for Longer Range ATACMS Missiles - Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked US President Joe Biden during their recent meeting for ATACMS missiles, which have a range of 300 kilometers (190 miles), but to no avail, Politico reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Zelenskyy has asked for the longer range missiles as Russian forces learned to adjust their positions in a way to dodge the US-supplied HIMARS missiles with 80 miles range, but the US position not to send ATACMS to Ukraine has remained unchanged, an undisclosed source was cited as saying.

During Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on December 22, the Biden administration announced a new $1.

85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes the Patriot system.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stated that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process.