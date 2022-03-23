UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Asks Biden Not To Sanction Abramovich To Facilitate Peace Talks - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Zelenskyy Asks Biden Not to Sanction Abramovich to Facilitate Peace Talks - Reports

Volodymyr Zelenskyy advised US President Joe Biden not to sanction Russian businessman and former politician Roman Abramovich because the move may facilitate peace negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy advised US President Joe Biden not to sanction Russian businessman and former politician Roman Abramovich because the move may facilitate peace negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy told Biden in a recent phone call that Abramovich may prove important as a point of contact with Russia to help negotiate a peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev, the report said.

Abramovich, who previously served in Russia's State Duma but is also a citizen of Israel and Portugal, had sanctions drafted by the US government against him earlier this month, the report said.

Abramovich has been doing "all he can to support efforts aimed at restoring peace as soon as possible," a spokesperson for the businessman said in a statement. He is doing so based on requests, including from Ukrainian Jewish groups, the statement added.

US officials have no reason to believe that Abramovich will be particularly helpful in talks between the Ukrainian and Russian governments, with intelligence assessments suggesting otherwise, according to the report.

