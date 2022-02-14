UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Asks Biden To Visit Ukraine 'as Soon As Possible' Over Phone Call - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to visit Ukraine "as soon as possible" and requested additional assistance package during a phone conversation, CNN reported Sunday, citing a government source in Kiev.

Zelenskyy called on Washington to provide greater financial and military aid to Ukraine and asked the US leader to come to Ukraine "as soon as possible," the source, who had been briefed on the phone conversation, said, according to CNN.

However, Biden's visit seems unlikely given the current state of affairs, CNN said, citing unnamed US officials.

Biden and Zelenskyy talked over phone on Sunday for a bit under one hour. According to a White House statement, the leaders agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the current crisis around Ukraine. Biden also promised Zelenskyy to "respond swiftly and decisively" together with allies to potential Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was the third phone conversation between the presidents since the beginning of 2022.

