Zelenskyy Asks Biden to Visits Ukraine 'as Soon as Possible' Over Phone Call - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to visit Ukraine "as soon as possible" and requested additional assistance package during a phone conversation, CNN reported Sunday, citing a government source in Kiev.

Zelenskyy called on Washington to provide greater financial and military aid to Ukraine and asked the US leader to come to Ukraine "as soon as possible," the source, who was briefed on the phone conversation, said, according to CNN.

However, Biden's visit seems unlikely given the current state of affairs, CNN said, citing anonymous US officials.