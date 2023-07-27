Open Menu

Zelenskyy Asks Brazil To Help Arrange His Meeting With Latin American Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested on Thursday that Brazil arrange a meeting between him and the leaders of Latin American countries to enlist the region's support

"I need specific things. Firstly, that he (Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva) gather Latin America and give us an opportunity to meet and talk. This is political support," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

The Ukrainian president also said that he would like this meeting to take place in Brazil.

"If Lula da Silva helps me and is able to gather other Latin American leaders, we could all meet in Brazil or in any other place. This would be a great help in achieving peace. And Ukraine would be heard and supported by the continent," O Globo quoted him as saying.

Zelenskyy also expressed his hope that Brazil could contribute to resolving the crisis around the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

In mid July, EU leaders and leaders from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) met in Brussels for the third EU-CELAC summit. Zelenskyy was not invited to the event, although it had been initially planned that he would participate as well. The two blocs faced serious disagreements when trying to agree on the joint declaration. The EU failed to convince CELAC member states to officially condemn Russia's special military operation in the final document, but it still expressed "deep concern." Nicaragua refused to sign the declaration at all. Lula da Silva said at the summit that the global community was getting tired of the Ukrainian conflict, although he also said that all countries must contribute to its resolution.

