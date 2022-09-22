Zelenskyy Asks During UNGA Video Address for Offensive Long-Range Weapons

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked in his pre-recorded address to the UN General Assembly for additional defensive and long-range offensive military equipment amid Russia's special military operation in the country.

"We need defense support weapons, military equipment, shells, offensive weapons and long-range ones. It is enough to liberate our land and defensive systems, above all, air-defense (systems)," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine also needs financial support to keep internal stability and to fulfill the social obligations to its people.

Zelenskyy addressed the UN General Assembly participants via the pre-recorded video message despite Russia's protests given that such form of participation violates United Nations rules.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Putin accused the collective West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia and warned that Moscow will use all means to defend itself in case its territorial integrity is threatened.

On February 24, Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.