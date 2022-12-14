Zelenskyy Asks for $12.76 Billion in Aid Package to Rebuild Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday asked participants of the International Conference on Civilian Resilience in Ukraine to provide 12 billion Euros ($12.76 billion) in aid for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Earlier in the day, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that the total financial aid to Ukraine that has been pledged during the conference reached almost 1 billion euros.

"I invite you all to join. Join now - including in the framework of France's patronage over the Chernihiv region. In total, hostilities directly affected the territory of eleven regions. The scope of our Fast Recovery Plan, which covers other regions as well, is more than fifty thousand objects and more than 12 billion euros," Zelenskyy said in his video address to the conference, posted on his Telegram.

Addressing the conference, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine urgently needed around 800 million euros for the partial restoration of its heavily damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure.

The conference took place in Paris on Tuesday. According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the goal of the summit was to agree on financial support to help Kiev survive this winter. The next conference is expected to take place next year in London.