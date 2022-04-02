(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Volodymyr Zelenksyy asked French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Friday to facilitate humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing the Elysee Palace

Zelenskyy asked Macron to continue diplomatic efforts so that humanitarian corridors could be established under conditions "necessary for the conduct of humanitarian operations by competent international organizations," according to the report.

Macron for his part reiterated the commitment to achieving a ceasefire in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol for the evacuation of civilians and the resettlement of displaced civilians in Ukraine.

Last week, Macron announced an initiative to conduct a humanitarian operation with Turkey and Greece to evacuate residents of Mariupol.

Following his Tuesday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the French leader said that conditions for the humanitarian operation in Mariupol have not yet emerged.

On Wednesday, French cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said that another phone conversation between Macron and Putin may be held in the coming days to discuss humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Russian National Defense Control Center Chief Mikhail Mizintsev said on Thursday that Moscow agreed to open humanitarian corridors from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on April 1 after the personal requests of Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Putin.